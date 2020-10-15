Men Steal Luxury Items From Railway Saloon Coach In Delhi; Arrested: Cops

A smart TV, home theatre and speakers were recovered, police said. (Representational)

Four members of the Dholbaaj Express gang have been arrested for allegedly stealing items from a railway saloon coach, police said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Ausaf Ali (44), Aarif (21), Tanveer (20) and Imran (19), all residents of Loni in Ghaziabad, they said.

On September 30, a night burglary took place in a railway saloon coach specially designed for the chief commissioner of railway safety at the New Delhi railway station, a senior police officer said.

The coach was equipped with high-end electronic gazettes such as a personal computer, a smart TV, a home theatre and a colour printer. The personal computer reportedly contained important data of the railways, the officer said.

"On Tuesday, police got a tip-off that members of the Dholbaaj Express gang would come to the Khajuri Road area to sell the burgled articles.

"A trap was laid on Khajuri Road, near the Sabhapur Chowki in Wazirabad, and the four accused were apprehended," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rakesh Paweriya said.

The accused committed the night burglary in the railway saloon coach and took away the luxurious items, including the personal computer containing important data, the DCP said.

A smart TV, a home theatre and two speakers were recovered from their possession, the police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)