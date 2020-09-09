Marginal Increase In Commuters But Hardly Any Visiting Cafe's On Delhi Metro: Report

Delhi Metro began operations after remaining shut since March 22 amid COVID-19 pandemic

Delhi's Rajiv Chowk metro station, one of the biggest interchange facilities in Delhi-NCR, witnessed a slight increase in the number of commuters as the Blue Line resumed Wednesday, but food outlets struggled to find customers amid the COVID-19 scare.

The Delhi Metro began operations with the Yellow Line after remaining shut since March 22. However, fewer people travelled on the Metro on the first day.

The trains are now operating for four hours each during morning and evening.

On Wednesday, the interchange facilities began on Blue and Yellow Lines at nine stations.

An employee of a food outlet at Rajiv Chawk metro station said it opened on Monday.

"In last three days, we have received only three customers. All bought water bottles. We have done a business of Rs 150. We hope for a better business when all the lines start," he told news agency Press Trust of India.

People entering the station were getting their bags sanitised by metro employees.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation made announcements about the "dos and don'ts the travellers should follow.

"If you have cold, cough or fever, please don't take metro. Duration of opening and closing of metro doors have been increased for the convenience of commuters," the announcer said.

While nearly 15,500 passengers took Yellow Line and Rapid Metro on Monday, the figure stood at nearly 17,600 on Tuesday.

The DMRC has urged people to use the rapid transport only if urgently needed.



