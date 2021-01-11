'Only Samples From Sanjay Lakes Tested Positive For Bird Flu': Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia said Sanjay Lake area was sanitised after the samples of ducks tested positive.

Samples of ducks from Sanjay Lake area are the only ones in Delhi that have tested positive for bird flu so far, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday, asking people not to panic as there is no cause for concern.

Delhi on Monday confirmed bird flu cases after eight samples sent to a Bhopal-based laboratory tested positive for avian influenza.

All eight samples -- four from a park in Mayur Vihar Phase 3, three from Sanjay Lake and one from Dwarka -- have been found positive for avian influenza, Dr Rakesh Singh from the animal husbandry unit of the Development Department said.

"Only samples of duck from Sanjay Lake have tested positive for bird flu. There is no cause for concern. Reports of other samples are awaited," Manish Sisodia said at a press briefing.

The Delhi government has also decided to ban sale of processed and packaged chicken brought from outside the city as a precautionary measure, he said.

"The Delhi government is making all efforts to check the spread of bird flu and monitoring the situation. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is constantly in touch with officials. There is no need to panic as bird flu does not spread from one person to another," he said.

He said Sanjay Lake area was sanitised after the samples of ducks from there tested positive for bird flu.

The government has also closed down Ghazipur poultry market and banned entry of livestock from outside Delhi, he said.