Indian Businessman In Dubai Opens His 64-Unit Apartment For Stranded Indians

Amid the escalating tensions in the Middle East and growing uncertainty in the region, an Indian businessman in Dubai has stepped forward to support stranded Indian nationals who were unable to travel due to the ongoing crisis.

In a humanitarian gesture, Yogesh Doshi, Chairman of Al Mizan Group, opened his entire residential building of 64 apartments to Indians who found themselves stranded in the city.

The accommodation has been provided free of cost with basic facilities, including food.

Doshi said that the initiative is carried out in coordination with the Indian People's Forum UAE and the Consulate General of India in Dubai and has helped more than 125 Indians, including families with children, to get them temporary shelter during the difficult period.

Several stranded families told NDTV that the support came at a crucial time.

Mohit Vachhani, along with Riya Makadia, Paras Bhalodia and Grishma Bhalodia, said they were facing a difficult situation as their hotel bookings had ended and extensions were not possible.

They said they were also receiving continuous security alerts on their phones because of the regional tensions, which added to the anxiety.

"We were in a very difficult situation. Our hotel stay had ended, and we had to leave, but there were no clear travel options. At that moment we were told about this accommodation, and it was a huge relief for us," they said, adding that the facility provided them with a safe place to stay during uncertain times.

Indian Businessman In UAE Turns Farmhouse Into Shelter

Several stranded Indian travellers have also found refuge in a shelter home in Ajman, a few kilometres from Dubai. The shelter has been opened by UAE-based businessman Dhiraj Jain, who has converted his large farmhouse into temporary accommodation for people unable to return home immediately.

Many travellers who found themselves without money or a place to stay have been offered free lodging and meals at the shelter.

He has also deployed 11 cars, including six Rolls-Royce vehicles, to pick up stranded passengers from hotels and various locations and bring them to the farmhouse.

