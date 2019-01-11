Man Shot Dead Inside Delhi Graveyard

Prima facie it appears to be a case of personal animosity, the police said.

A man, who had gone to offer prayers at his daughter's grave, was shot dead in a graveyard in New Delhi today, a police official said.

The incident occurred around 3:30pm when the man, identified as Mehfooz, had gone to the graveyard in east Delhi's Welcome area.

"When Mehfooz was offering prayer at the grave of his daughter, a group of three to four unknown criminals started beating him. Later they fired at least half a dozen rounds on Mehfooz and fled the spot," Deputy Commissioner of Police AK Thakur said.

A resident of Welcome, Mr Mehfooz was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

"Mehfooz also had a criminal background, as he was earlier involved in murder and attempt to murder cases. Prima facie it appears to be a case of personal animosity. We have registered a case of murder against unknown persons," DCP Thakur added.