Man Shoots At Wife Over 'Domestic Dispute' In Delhi

The man fired two shots at his wife in south-west Delhi's Mahipalpur. (Representative)

A woman was today shot at by her husband and his two accomplices allegedly over a domestic dispute, the police said.

The incident occurred at 8:30 am when three people, including the woman's husband Harkesh, were waiting for her on a bike in Mahipalpur in south-west Delhi. After an argument with the victim, Harkesh fired two shots at her.

"The victim, identified as Kavita, 28, suffered bullet injury in her shoulder and she collapsed on the busy road, after which the attackers fled the spot. Some locals later informed the police and she was rushed to a nearby hospital. She is undergoing treatment and is out of danger," Deputy Commissioner of Police Devender Arya said.

During investigation, it was found that Kavita and Harkesh got married around 10 years ago.

"Due to some domestic dispute with her husband, Kavita had been staying with her father and brother in Mahipalpur village for the last two years," Mr Arya said.

"We have registered a case of attempt to murder against all the accused persons. They have been identified and a hunt is on to nab them," the officer added.

