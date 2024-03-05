Man Pours Kerosene On Wife, Burns Her Alive In Delhi's Rohini: Police

Fire officials too arrived on the scene and doused the blaze, police said (Representational)

A woman died of burns after being allegedly doused in kerosene and set on fire by her husband in Delhi's Rohini area, police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) G S Sidhu said the incident occurred in the Begumpur area on Monday.

"A police control room (PCR) call was received at the Begumpur police station that a fire broke out at a house, where some people are suspected to be trapped. A team was immediately sent to the spot and the matter was brought to the knowledge of fire officials," the senior officer said.

He said a police team reached the house and found the main gate locked from inside. Fire officials too arrived on the scene and doused the blaze, Mr Sidhu added.

"On inspection of the house, a critically burnt female was found in an unresponsive state. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead," the officer said.

He added that in the meantime, another PCR was received from a different hospital regarding the admission of an injured person and his two children.

When police officials reached the hospital, they learned that the injured man was none other than the husband of the woman who died of burns, Mr Sidhu said.

One of the injured girls informed police that her parents fought over a dispute following which her father poured kerosene on her mother and set her on fire, the DCP said.

An FIR under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and further investigation is underway, the officer added.

