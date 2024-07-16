22-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death Over Old Enmity In Delhi's Rohini

Police authorities have registered a case under relevant sections of the law (Representational)

In a tragic incident of violence, a 22-year-old man identified as Shakti, a resident of Sector 17, Rohini, lost his life due to stabbing following an old enmity.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Police Station KNK Marg in Rohini, Delhi, prompting swift action from local authorities.

According to reports, the victim was immediately rushed to the hospital after the attack, but doctors declared him dead.

Police authorities have registered a case under relevant sections of the law and commenced an investigation into the matter. At this stage, three suspects linked to the crime have been detained for questioning.

Preliminary investigations suggest that there was a history of enmity between the man and the alleged perpetrators, although specific details surrounding the motive and circumstances leading to the stabbing are still under scrutiny.

The tragic incident has spread panic among local residents, highlighting the need for enhanced vigilance and preventive measures against such acts of violence. Authorities continue their efforts to gather evidence and ascertain the full sequence of events that led to this unfortunate loss of life.

A similar incident was reported from the Bhajanpura Police Station area on July 11, in which a 28-year-old man working in a tour and travel business was stabbed to death.

The incident occurred when the man, who was identified as Sumit, was sitting in a street and had a verbal spat with a group of boys. The boys attacked him with a knife after the spat.

DCP North East Delhi Police Joy Tirkey said, "The incident occurred at 11:30 pm in the night. The name of the man is Sumit, aged 28 years, working in the tour and travel industry and he used to run a gym. The area falls under the Bhajanpur Police station."

Sumit sustained around 17 stab wounds on his face, neck, chest and abdomen. He was taken to the JPC hospital immediately where the doctors declared him dead.

After an initial investigation, it was found out that the man used to sell drugs and had taken money from the accused to provide them narcotics, but did not provide them with the drugs nor returned their money.

