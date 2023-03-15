Fire Breaks Out At Cyber Crime Police Station In Rohini

A fire broke out at Delhi Police's cyber crime police station in Rohini on Wednesday.

A fire broke out at Delhi Police's cyber crime police station in Rohini on Wednesday, officials said.

No injury has been reported so far, they said.

A call about the blaze on ground floor of the police station was received at 3 pm following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said.

Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service said a spark from a computer system placed inside the station led to the fire in which essential documents and office records were destroyed.

