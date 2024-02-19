130 Huts Destroyed In Massive Fire In Delhi, 15 Fire Trucks On Spot

A massive fire broke out in the Shahbad Diary area of Delhi's Rohini, fire services officials said on Monday.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, around 130 jhuggis (huts) were destroyed in the fire.

#WATCH | Delhi: A fire call was received from the Shahbad Dairy area at around 10 pm yesterday. A total of 15 fire tenders were rushed to the site. No causality/injuries were reported. Around 130 jhuggis were gutted in the fire: Delhi Fire Services pic.twitter.com/emNzN3JBU9 — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2024

As per the officials, the fire call was received at around 10 pm on Sunday. A total of 15 fire tenders were rushed to the site, they added.

The fire officials said that no causality or injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known, they said.

Further details awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)