2 Children Killed In Massive Fire At Slum In Delhi's Rohini

At least two people lost their lives in a fire that broke out at a jhuggi (slum) near Shri Niketan Apartment in Sector 17 of Rohini in the national capital on Sunday, police said.

The bodies of the two victims have been recovered from the spot, and further search and rescue operations are currently underway.

MK Chattopadhyay, Deputy Chief Fire Officer of the West Zone, stated that two children with burn injuries were recovered and they have been shifted to the hospital.

He clarified that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

"We received a call at 11:55 am... As soon as we received the call, according to SOP, our ADO, AK Sharma and 4-5 fire brigades were dispatched to the site. Since the lanes here are narrow, our vehicles could not reach the site. Seeing the intensity of the fire, it was declared a Medium category fire. Now, nearly 26 vehicles are deployed here on the scene... Two children with burn injuries were recovered, and they have been shifted to the hospital... The cause of the fire is not ascertained yet; the police will investigate it," Chattopadhyay said.

Further details on the incident are awaited.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded its highest day temperature in April in the last three years on Saturday, reaching 42.1 degree celcius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Met Department has also forecast a rise in temperature in the coming days in the city.

