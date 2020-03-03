Man Jumps To Death From 10th Floor Of Delhi AIIMS Hostel

Police said he jumped from the tenth floor of hostel number 18 of the AIIMS.

A 48-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the tenth floor of a hostel at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Monday, police said.

Vipin Sahu was declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital's Trauma Centre, they said.

Police said he jumped from the tenth floor of hostel number 18 of the AIIMS.

On checking the hostel's entry register, it was learnt that Sahu had visited the hostel twice on Monday, they said.

He first visited the hostel at 10.40 am and again at 12.20 pm, as per the entry register of the hostel.

Some medicines were found at the spot from where he jumped, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Atul Kumar Thakur, said.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated, police said, adding that Sahu was not a doctor.

According to police, Sahu worked at a chemist shop nearby.

He left a suicide note in which he has named his employer and blamed him for allegedly torturing him, they said.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 306 against his employer. No arrests have been made so far and an investigation is underway, police said.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)