Junior Doctor Jumps Off 10th Floor Of AIIMS Hostel, Critically Injured

An AIIMS doctor allegedly jumped off the 10th floor of hostel building today (Representational)

A junior resident doctor of Delhi's premier AIIMS hospital allegedly jumped off the 10th floor of a hostel building around 5 pm today. He is in a critical condition, according to the police.

The 25-year-old works in the Department of Psychiatry at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in south Delhi and lived in the hostel.

It is not known yet why he jumped. His mobile phone has been found on the 10th floor, the police said.

For the first time in its history in March, AIIMS had shut its out-patient department to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The hospital's Trauma Centre has been converted into a dedicated COVID-19 care facility.

The hospital is slowly resuming treatment of patients other than those infected with COVID-19. It has formed a committee to work out a strategy for restoring all healthcare services in phases.