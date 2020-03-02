48-Year-Old Man Jumps From Tenth Floor Of AIIMS Hostel In Delhi: Cops

Police said the man was declared dead on arrival by doctors at the hospital (Representational)

A 48-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the tenth floor of a hostel at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Monday, police said.

Vipin Sahu was declared dead on arrival by doctors at the hospital's Trauma Centre, they said.

Police said he jumped from the tenth floor of hostel number 18 of AIIMS.

On checking the hostel's entry register, it was learnt that Mr Sahu had visited the hostel twice on Monday, police said.

He first visited the hostel at 10:40 am and again at 12:20 pm, as per the entry register of the hostel.

Some medicines were also found at the spot from where he jumped, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated, police said, adding that Mr Sahu was not a doctor.

Further details are awaited.