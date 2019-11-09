Man Caught Carrying 10 Bullets In Bag At Delhi Airport

He was handed over to police as he could not produce valid documents for carrying the ammunition.

A Goa-bound man was caught at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying 10 bullets in his baggage, an official said.

Passenger RP Mishra was going through security checks at the Indira Gandhi International Airport around 11 am on Friday when a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel detected "bullet-like objects" in his hand baggage, he said.

"Ten live bullets of .32 mm calibre were recovered from the man who was supposed to board a flight to Goa. He was handed over to police as he could not produce valid documents for carrying the ammunition," the official said.



