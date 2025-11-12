Delhi Airport Receives Bomb Threat Days After Red Fort Blast. It Was A Hoax

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport received a bomb threat on Wednesday afternoon, which was later declared a hoax, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

Three fire tenders were dispatched to the airport after a call regarding a suspected bomb planted at the Terminal-3 was received around 3.18 pm, the official said.

"After a thorough investigation and checking, it was confirmed that the threat was a hoax," he said.

The incident comes two days after a high-intensity blast ripped through a slow-moving car near Gate Number 1 of the Red Fort Metro station on Monday evening, killing 12 people and leaving several others injured.

The national capital has been put on high alert, with security agencies in the city staying vigilant after the explosion. Authorities continue to respond to multiple hoax calls and alerts received in the aftermath of the blast.

