Man Dies In Delhi Hit-And-Run, Seen Lying On Roof As Car Driven For 3 Km

A man was killed, and his cousin left severely injured in a shocking case of hit-and-run, the aftermath of which was caught on video, in Delhi's high-security VIP zone on Saturday night.

According to a witness, who recorded the video, the incident took place at the intersection of Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Tolstoy Marg, where a car driver hit the two men riding a scooter.

Following the collision, one of the young men was thrown several feet away, while the other landed on the roof of the car.

Rather than stopping to assess the situation, the car driver continued to speed away with the injured man still on the roof.

Mohammad Bilal, an eyewitness to the event, pursued the fleeing vehicle on his scooter while recording the incident on video. Despite his efforts to alert the car driver by honking and shouting, the car did not stop.

The video of the incident, accessed exclusively by NDTV, shows the injured young man lying on the roof of the speeding car.

After driving for nearly 3 kilometres, the driver dumped the injured man off the car near Delhi Gate and fled the scene. As a result, 30-year-old Deepanshu Verma died from his injuries, while his 20-year-old cousin Mukul, who was also injured in the incident, is in critical condition.

Delhi Police have registered a case of murder over the incident. The suspect, identified as Harneet Sngh Chawla, has been arrested. His family was in the car with him.

Deepanshu Verma, who ran a jewellery shop, is survived by his parents and a sister.

Unnati Verma, his sister, told NDTV, "When two men who saw the incident tried to flag down the car, the driver increased the speed. He (Deepanshu) was alive while he was on the roof. When they flung him on the ground after about 4 kilometres, he hit his head and that's when he died. It was all intentional."

"Police told us the man driving the car was named Harneet Sngh Chawla. He was driving a Mahindra XUV. I think he was drunk. He should be punished so severely that no one ever thinks of doing something like this," she said.

The incident has drawn parallels to the gruesome hit-and-run case that killed a 20-year-old woman who was dragged for nearly 12 kilometres by a car on New Year's Day in Delhi's Kanjhawala.

The woman, Anjali Singh, was returning from work on her scooter when she was hit by a car driven by five men who, according to the police, were aware that she was caught in the car's undercarriage but did not stop.