Man Arrested For Killing Friend, His Mother Over Loan In Delhi

Police said that Ravi and his mother were found with stab injuries. (Representational)

A 27-year-old man and his widow mother were killed by his friend, who failed to return their money, police said on Sunday. The accused has been arrested.

Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police Meghna Yadav said that Ravi and his mother Beena, 45, were found dead with stab injuries in their house in Dilshaad Colony on August 17.

A call to the police was made by Beena's sister.

Later, it was found that Ravi's friend Ankit from Nand Nagri, who was with him in a computer course a year back, had taken loan of Rs 25,000 from his mother.

"She had been asking him to return the money. That is why he hatched this plan to eliminate her and Ravi. He was also hoping to get more valuables from the house."

"The accused had a friendly entry in the house after which the woman Beena was murdered first, then Ravi who returned home was stabbed to death," the police officer said, adding that the mother''s body was found in a bed box.

She said that there was ransacking but as per the family there were not any valuables.

"Further investigation with regard to weapon of offence and other details is on there is investigation on for a possible co-accused."

Ravi was pursuing his higher education through correspondence. He was working as a delivery boy for one food order app.