Malawian Woman Held With Drugs Worth Rs 8.25 Crore At Delhi Airport

The Central Industrial Security Force or CISF has arrested a Malawian woman for allegedly carrying methaqualone drug worth about Rs 8.25 crore in the international market.

The arrest was made at Delhi Airport on Monday on Monday from the woman who was on her way to Mumbai to catch a flight to Nairobi.

According to an official release on Tuesday, the woman has been identified as Mervis Steven Chiponde.

She was intercepted by CISF personnel at Delhi Airport on Monday at around 8.50 pm.

The release said that CISF screener noticed some suspicious images inside the bags she was carrying. On thorough checking of her baggage at the departure area of Terminal-3, thirty three ladies purses were found inside the bags.

On intensive checking of purses, a false layer was found in each purse and a white powdery substance weighing about 500 grams was detected. The total weight of substance detected from 33 purses was about 16.5 kg.

The woman and seized narcotics were handed over to customs officials for further action.