Liquor Shops To Remain Shut In Delhi On These Dates Due To Assembly polls

A gazette notification issued recently by the Delhi excise commissioner declared "dry days" under Excise Rules-2010 for various excise licenses on the day of voting to the 70-member Delhi Assembly and the counting day.

February 8 will be the counting day of Assembly polls.(Representational)
New Delhi:

The Delhi government has ordered the closure of liquor shops and other establishments serving alcohol in the city from February 3 to 5, the voting day, and on February 8 when the results would be declared.

A gazette notification issued recently by the Delhi excise commissioner declared "dry days" under Excise Rules-2010 for various excise licenses on the day of voting to the 70-member Delhi Assembly and the counting day.

"It is ordered that dry days shall be observed (during 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for conclusion of the poll) from 6 pm of February 3 to 6 pm of February 5, and again on February 8 being the counting day on account of Assembly polls.

"During the dry days, no liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, clubs and establishments selling or serving liquor, will be permitted to sell or serve liquor to anyone whosoever," said the notification.

It added that non-proprietary clubs, star hotels, restaurants among others, and hotels run by anyone, even if they are issued different categories of licenses for possession and supply of liquor, should also not be permitted to serve liquor.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV News
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.