Delhi Declares Dry Day Tomorrow For Guru Teg Bahadur's Martyrdom Day

The Delhi government on Thursday announced a dry day on November 24, ordering closure of liquor shops in the city to observe Guru Teg Bahadur's martyrdom day.

Christmas will no longer be a dry day as announced earlier by the excise department, officials said.

In a 'corrigendum' issued by the excise department, it was said that liquor shops will remain closed on November 24 (Guru Teg Bahadur's martyrdom day) instead of Christmas (December 25) in Delhi.

In its order issued on September 29, the department had declared six dry days during October-December, including on December 25 when Christmas will be celebrated.

This has now been changed and Friday marking Guru Teg Bahadur's martyrdom day will be a dry day instead of Christmas, the officials added.

