Delhi Liquor Shops To Remain Closed On These Days Before Elections

The Delhi government has issued an order on Saturday announcing dry days in the capital. The dry days have been announced in light of the upcoming elections and festivals.

The Excise Department of Delhi Government has issued orders that there will be dry days in Delhi from 6 pm on April 24 to 6 pm on April 26, liquor shops will remain closed, in view of the Lok Sabha elections in the parts of Uttar Pradesh connected to Delhi, ANI shared in a tweet.

The official order stated the dry dates have been declared “in pursuance of the provisions of Rule 52 of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010”. The notification read: “It is hereby ordered that "Dry Days" shall be observed (before 48 hours of end of poll) from 6:00 PM of 24th of April, 2024 to 6:00 PM of 26th April, 2024 on account of General Election to Lok Sabha, 2024 in Baghpat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar districts of Uttar Pradesh…”

In view of the Lok Sabha elections in the parts of Uttar Pradesh connected to Delhi, the Excise Department of Delhi Government has issued orders that there will be a dry day in Delhi from 6 pm on April 24 to 6 pm on April 26, liquor shops will remain closed. pic.twitter.com/dMmY1I58d5 — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2024

The Excise department further said: “The licensees shall not be entitled to any compensation on account of any changes effected in the above list. All the licensees shall exhibit this. order at some conspicuous place of their licensed premises. The business premises of a licensee shall be kept closed on dry days.”

Additionally, dry days will be observed on April 11 [Eid-ul-Fitr ] and April 17 [Ram Navami], and April 21 [Mahavir Jayanti]. Buddha Purnima on May 23 and Bakrid or Id-ul-Zuha on June 17 have also been declared dry days.