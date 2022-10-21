On Diwali, Delhi Metro's Last Train To Start At 10 PM On All Corridors

Metro train services will run as usual for rest of the day on Diwali. (Representational)

The last metro train service on all DMRC corridors will start at 10 pm from terminal stations on account of the Diwali festival, officials said on Friday.

The routine time for that on regular days is 11 PM.

"On account of the Diwali festival, the last metro train service on October 24 (Monday), will start at 10 (2200 Hrs) from terminal stations of all metro lines," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a statement.

Metro train services will run as usual for rest of the day on Diwali from routine commencement timings on all the lines, it said.

