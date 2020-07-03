Teen, Sister Injured After Ex-Fiance Shoots At Them In Delhi: Police

They were rushed to Safdarjung Hospital. Both are stated to be out of danger (Representational)

A 17-year-old girl and her younger sister were injured after they were shot at allegedly by two people in southwest Delhi's Kapashera area on Thursday evening, police said.

One of the accused was engaged to the girl but their engagement was later called off after he suspected her of having a relationship with someone else, they said.

The two people involved in the crime are suspected to be juveniles, police said, adding that they are verifying their age.

According to police, the incident took place around 6 pm. The girl's ex-fiance called her outside on the pretext of discussing something with her. The girl also took her 15-year-old sister along. When they arrived at the spot, her ex-fiance, who was accompanied by his friend, shot at the girl with a country-made pistol. In the process, the girl's sister also sustained injuries on her leg, a senior police officer said.

They were rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, where the 17-year-old girl is being treated for bullet injuries on her lower abdomen, he said.

Both the sisters are stated to be out of danger, the officer added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya said a case of attempt to murder has been registered and both the accused have been apprehended in connection with the incident.