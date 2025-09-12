Video: Girl Falls From Swing On Tubelights At Rajasthan's Historic Dol Mela

A girl was seriously injured after falling from a boat swing at the famous Dol Mela in Rajasthan's Baran city. The incident occurred in the Jhula Bazaar area, which draws thousands of visitors annually.

In the video, which has now gone viral, the girl can be seen sitting on the swing. However, as the ride reaches its peak, she suddenly loses her grip and falls onto the tube lights installed below.

Following the incident, she was immediately taken to the district hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

The incident has cast a shadow over the Dol Mela, a 150-year-old cultural and religious celebration in the Hadoti region. The fair began on Wednesday and attracts large crowds, including devotees and tourists from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and other nearby states.

