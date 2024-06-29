8-Year-Old Girl Killed, Senior Citizen Injured In Mumbai Wall Collapse

The incident happened near the Indiabulls complex at around 7pm

An 8-year-old girl died and a woman in her 60s was injured after a part of a wall of a commercial unit collapsed on an adjacent hut in Lower Parel area of Mumbai on Saturday, a civic official said.

The incident happened near the Indiabulls complex at around 7pm, he said.

"Renuka Anant Kalsekar died while Jayshree Pawar (65) is undergoing treatment for injuries in hospital. Her condition is stable.

Fire brigade personnel arrived at the spot to remove the debris," the official said.

