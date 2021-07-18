15 Die As Heavy Rain Hits Mumbai, Several Feared Trapped After Landslides

Mumbai rain: Fifteen people have died in rain-related incidents in Mumbai.

At least 15 people have died after they got trapped under the rubble of their homes in Mumbai's Chembur and Vikhroli areas following heavy rains that lashed the city and its suburbs for several hours late yesterday night and early this morning. A red alert has been sounded in the city and people have been advised not to venture out in the open.

A ground-plus-one residential building collapsed in Vikhroli area in the morning hours of Sunday, killing three people, as per BMC, the city's municipal body.

Fifteen people have been rescued from Chembur's Bharat Nagar area and nine people from Vikroli's Surya Nagar, officials said, adding that those injured have been moved to nearby hospitals for medical attention. Rescue operation is still on in both these areas as more people are feared to be trapped, the official said.

"Three bodies have been recovered and 5-6 more people are feared trapped in the debris of the building that collapsed in Vikhroli area following incessant rainfall in Mumbai," NDRF Deputy Commandant Ashish Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mumbai city recorded 156.94 mm rain between 8 pm and 2 am, officials said, adding that the eastern suburbs recorded 143.14 mm and the western 125.37 mm, respectively.

The downpour caused heavy flooding in low lying areas of Chunabhatti, Sion, Dadar, and Gandhi Market, Chembur and Kurla LBS Road.

Visuals from news agency ANI showed cars being swept away by the undercurrents in Borivali east area.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Rainwater entered Mumbai's Borivali east area following a heavy downpour this morning pic.twitter.com/7295IL0K5K - ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

The suburban train services on both Central Railway and Western Railway in the financial capital were suspended due to water logging in the tracks due to the overnight downpour.

@WesternRly Currently No local train services are running in both UP and DN direction till further notice due to water logging at multiple locations — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) July 17, 2021

Central Railway said that due to water logging in tracks at Dadar, Parel, Matunga, Kurla, Sion, Bhandup and other locations, train services on main line were suspended between CSMT and Thane.

Several long distance trains on both Central railway and Western Railway were affected due to the flooded tracks.

Mumbai will continue to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

In 2019, the city recorded 375.2 mm on July 2, the highest 24-hour rain for July since 2010.

