Videos: Cars Swept Away, Streets Flooded Amid Heavy Rain In Mumbai

Mumbai Heavy Rain: The city recorded 156.94 mm rain between 8 pm and 2 am.

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs for several hours late yesterday night and early this morning, leading to flooded roads and the suspension of local trains. At least 15 people have died in rain-related incidents in Mumbai's Chembur and Vikhroli areas, as per BMC, the city's municipal body.

Mumbai city recorded 156.94 mm rain between 8 pm and 2 am, officials said, adding that the eastern suburbs recorded 143.14 mm and the western 125.37 mm, respectively.

Visuals shared from news agency ANI showed a car being swept away by the strong currents in Borivali east area.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Rainwater entered Mumbai's Borivali east area following a heavy downpour this morning pic.twitter.com/7295IL0K5K - ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

Waterlogging was reported in several areas, including Chunabhatti, Sion, Dadar, and Gandhi Market, Chembur and Kurla LBS Road.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Daily commuters' movement affected as roads waterlogged, in Gandhi Market area following incessant rainfall. pic.twitter.com/1LpwYNVK0j - ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2021

In some of these low-lying areas, people were seen removing water that entered their homes following the downpour. Some people were seen walking in knee-deep water.

Heavy rainfall led to flooding in several low-lying areas in Mumbai

The suburban train services on both Central Railway and Western Railway in the financial capital were suspended due to waterlogging in the tracks due to the overnight downpour.

Mumbai will continue to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

In 2019, the city recorded 375.2 mm on July 2, the highest 24-hour rain for July since 2010.