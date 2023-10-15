JNU Student, 22, Killed In Motorcycle Accident On University Campus

Police said that the injured students were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre. (Representational)

A 22-year-old JNU student was killed and three others injured after a motorcycle hit two pedestrians on the varsity campus in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred around 2.30 am when two students riding a KTM motorcycle rammed into two students walking towards Godavari Hostel, they said.

According to the police, the victim has been identified as Anshu Kumar, a first year student of Bachelor of Arts in Russian language. He was declared brought dead.

The condition of Vishal Kumar, 23, who was riding pillion, is critical. He is not a student of JNU.

The two pedestrians have been identified as Sachin Sharma and Mrigank Yadav. While Sharma's condition is critical, Yadav is stable. Both are pursuing Masters in Political Science from the university.

Police said that the injured students were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

An FIR under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered and a crime team, along with a forensic team, has inspected the spot.

