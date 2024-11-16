1 Killed, 20 Injured As Bus With Devotees Overturns In Jharkhand

Police said the bus was on its way to Potka in Jamshedpur when the accident occurred. (Representational)

At least one person was killed and 20 others were injured after a bus with tribal devotees on board overturned in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred on the Gola-Muri road near Harubera village under the Barlanga police station area, an officer said.

The bus was on its way to Potka in Jamshedpur from Luguburu hills, one of the significant religious sites of the Santhali tribe, in Bokaro district, when the accident occurred, Barlanga police station in-charge Anant Singh said.

A woman was killed and 20 others were injured after the bus overturned, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)