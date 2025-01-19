3 Passengers Killed, 12 Injured After Bus Overturns In Jharkhand

Three passengers were killed and around 12 others injured when a private bus overturned in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Sunday evening, a police officer said.

The accident occurred near Narki More on Bishnugarh-Gomia Road, around 45km from district headquarters Hazaribag, when the bus was negotiating a sharp turn.

Police recovered the bodies from the overturned bus and took the injured to hospitals in Gomia and Bishnugarh.

The bus was going to Phusro in Bokaro district from Hazaribag, the police officer said.

The bodies were sent to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital in Hazaribag for post-mortem examination.

