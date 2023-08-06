3 killed, 24 Injured As Bus Falls Into River In Jharkhand

The exact number of passengers on the bus is still to be ascertained. (Representational)

At least three persons were killed and 24 others injured when a bus fell into a river from a bridge in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Saturday night, police said. The accident took place at Giridih Dumri Road around 8.40 pm when the bus fell into the Barakar river while on way to Giridih from Ranchi, Giridih Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Anil Kumar told PTI.

"More details cannot be assessed right now as rescue and relief operations are being carried," the official said.

Giridih Civil Surgeon, Dr SP Mishra told PTI: "Three persons have been declared dead while 24 are injured in the incident." Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the district administration and police are engaged in rescue operations.

Mr Soren in a tweet in Hindi said "Sad news has been received that a bus from Ranchi to Giridih met with an accident in the Barakar river in Giridih, Jharkhand. Rescue work is being done by the district administration..." Giridih Superintendent of Police, Deepak Sharma said he was on the spot overseeing rescue operations.

झारखण्ड के गिरिडीह में रांची से गिरिडीह आ रही बस की बराकर नदी में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने का दुःखद समाचार मिला है। जिला प्रशासन और झामुमो नेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा बचाव कार्य किया जा रहा है। — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) August 5, 2023

The exact number of passengers on the bus is still to be ascertained.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)