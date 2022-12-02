As 'Anti-Brahmin' Slogans On JNU Walls Trigger Row, Probe Ordered

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) accused the left of the vandalisation.

Several walls and faculty rooms at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi were defaced with slogans against the Brahmin community yesterday - photos of which were shared on social media triggering a row.

The Vice-Chancellor of JNU in a statement condemned the incident and said a probe has been ordered into the incident.

"The Dean, School of International Studies and Grievances Committee have been asked to inquire and submit a report to the VC at the earliest. JNU stands for inclusion and equality. The VC reiterates zero tolerance for any kind of violence on campus," said Vice-Chancellor Santishree Pandit's office.

Images shared on social media showed walls and faculty rooms painted with "anti- Brahmin" slogans such as - "Go back to shakha", "Brahmins leave the campus" and "There will be blood" slogans.

RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) accused the left of the vandalisation.

"ABVP condemns the rampant vandalisation of academic spaces by communist goons. The communists have written abuses on the walls of JNU in the School of International Studies- II building. They have defaced chambers of free-thinking professors to intimidate them," said ABVP in a tweet.

A JNU teachers' body also shared the images of some faculty rooms painted with "anti-Brahmin" slurs.

