IT Department Seizes Cash, Jewellery Worth Rs 2 Crore From AAP Minister

The Income Tax (IT) Department has seized Rs 37 lakh in cash and jewellery worth around Rs 2 crore from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kailash Gahlot and his family members.

"We have recovered cash worth Rs 37 lakh and jewellery of about Rs 2 crore from the residence and business premises of Gahlot and his family members during the raids conducted in the second week of this month," department spokesperson Subhi Ahluwalia said.

However, an IT official, requesting anonymity, said jewellery worth Rs 28 lakh was also seized from a bank locker in the names of Delhi transport minister Gahlot and his wife.

The department conducted raids at 16 business and residential premises related to two companies -- Brisk Infrastructure and Developer Pvt Ltd and Corporate International Financial Services Pvt Ltd -- over tax evasion allegations.

The raids took place in Vasant Kunj, Paschim Vihar, Najafgarh and Gurugram.

IT officials had earlier claimed that they had found documents showing that the Delhi Cabinet Minister evaded Rs 120 crore in taxes.

The documents recovered from the minister's premises showed office boys, peons and other employees were extended loans and held equity worth Rs 70 crore in several "shell" companies.

Mr Gahlot holds the portfolios of Transport, Law, Revenue, Information Technology and Administrative Reforms in the Delhi Cabinet.