In Major Delhi Police Reshuffle, Unified Command For Traffic Returns

The Delhi government's Home Department has announced a significant reshuffle in the ranks of the Delhi Police, issuing a fresh order of transfers and postings for several senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers across key divisions.

The changes, approved by the Lieutenant Governor and announced today, follow the recommendations of the Police Establishment Board.

The reshuffle covers officers from the 1993 to 2016 IPS batches and affects crucial wings such as crime, traffic, intelligence, vigilance, and special cells. The move is being viewed as part of a broader effort to streamline policing functions and strengthen operational efficiency across the capital.

Among the major postings, Neeraj Thakur (IPS 1994) has been appointed Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) - a move that re-establishes unified command over the city's traffic management after nearly half a decade.

The decision comes in the wake of severe traffic congestion in Delhi, including in VVIP zones, during the recent festival season. Officials have noted that smoother traffic management is also key to controlling the city's pollution levels, which spike during the winter months.

Other key appointments include:

Robin Hibu (IPS 1993): Special CP, Human Resource Division (from Public Transport Safety).

Rajesh Khurana (IPS 1994): Special CP, Provision and Finance Division.

Devesh Chandra Srivastava (IPS 1995): Continues as Special CP (Crime) with additional charge of Perception Management and Media Cell.

David Lalrinsanga (IPS 1995): Special CP (Ops - PCR and Communication) with additional charge of SPUNER.

Anil Shukla (IPS 1996): Special CP (Special Cell) with additional charge of Tech and PI Division.

Manish Kumar Agarwal (IPS 1996): Special CP (Intelligence Division) with additional charge of Public Transport Safety.

Ajay Chaudhry (IPS 1996): Special CP (Vigilance Division) with additional charge of SPUWAC.

Atul Katiyar (IPS 1997): Continues as Special CP (Welfare Division) with added charge of Licensing and Legal Division.

K Jegadesan (IPS 1998): Special CP (Protective Security Division) and MD, DPHCL.

In mid-level postings, Vijay Kumar (IPS 2007) will now serve as Joint CP (CP Secretariat and OSD to CP/Delhi), while Rajiv Ranjan Singh (IPS 2010) has been moved to Additional CP (Eastern Range).

Rohit Rajbir Singh (IPS 2015) and Vikram K Porwal (IPS 2016) have been appointed as DCPs in the CP Secretariat for Crime and Administration, respectively. The order also nullifies certain previous transfer directives issued on August 20, citing operational requirements.

The notification, signed by Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Secretary (Home), has been circulated to the offices of the Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister, and Home Minister for immediate compliance.

The restructured leadership, especially in the traffic division, marks a renewed push by the Delhi Police to address the city's chronic congestion and enhance overall law enforcement efficiency across the capital.