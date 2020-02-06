Man Killed, Three Others Injured After Bus Rams Car In Delhi

The bus was speeding and took a sudden turn before hitting the car. (Representational)

A 30-year-old man was killed and three others suffered injuries after a cluster bus allegedly hit their car in north Delhi's Kashmere Gate area, the police said on Thursday.

The man, Sanjay, was on his way home when the bus rammed the car. He owned a dry fruits shop at Lahori Gate, police said. The incident took place around 11 pm on Wednesday.

Sanjay's three friends were in their car when it was hit by the bus near the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT), a senior police officer said.

The bus was speeding and took a sudden turn before hitting the car, the officer said.

Locals and police helped in rushing the injured to a hospital. While three of the car occupants suffered minor injuries, Sanjay was declared dead, the officer said.

Vinod, the accused driver, has been arrested and a case of rash driving registered against him at Kashmere Gate police station, police said.

Sanjay's friend, Mahendra, who was driving the car, also owns a dry fruits shop near Lahori Gate. Mahendra and the other two escaped with minor injuries on their head and limbs, the police said.

Around five to eight passengers were sitting inside the cluster bus when the bus hit the car. The passengers too suffered injuries and were later discharged. Police said they have informed the family of the Sanjay and a post-mortem will be conducted.