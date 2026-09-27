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"I Can't Leave My Client, Abandon Duty": Woman Lawyer Assaulted In Delhi

In the video, the lawyer was in tears and complaining about the situation for women's safety in the national capital

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"I Can't Leave My Client, Abandon Duty": Woman Lawyer Assaulted In Delhi
The lawyer alleged she was assaulted by a group over a property dispute with her client
New Delhi:

A woman lawyer has alleged she was assaulted by a group of people over a property dispute in Delhi. A video of the lawyer speaking to the police and breaking down has surfaced.

The lawyer was representing an individual identified as "Dollar Baba." Following the incident, she has filed a complaint of sexual assault. The police said they will file a first information report (FIR).

The group that assaulted her has also filed a cross-FIR over the property dispute in Delhi's Prasad Nagar.

In the video, the lawyer was in tears and complaining about the situation for women's safety in the national capital.

"They can act like goons here because everyone here is a local and since I am an outsider, their main goal was to get me out first," the lawyer, whose hometown is in Assam, said, surrounded by the police.

"You tell me yourself, how can I leave my client and abandon my duty? Why was I beaten? I just want to know this much," she said.

"Any goon can enter anywhere and start beating people. The police only keep watching and do nothing. This is how safe Delhi is. The chief minister is a woman. They say get your daughters educated. Of what use is that if she gets no protection?" the lawyer said.

She alleged she also dialled the women's helpline but no quick solution came.

The police are investigating the case.

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