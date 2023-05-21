Heat Wave Warning In Delhi As Temperature Crosses 45 Degrees In Some Areas

Najafgarh recorded the highest maximum temperature. (Representational)

A heat wave warning has been issued for Delhi and adjoining areas for Monday after several parts of the capital recorded maximum temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius.

"Four stations in Delhi reported a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius or slightly higher today," the India Meteorological Department said, adding that this was the first day that such temperatures were recorded.

Najafgarh recorded the highest maximum temperature on Sunday at 46.3 degrees Celsius.

The weather office added that as per their heat wave criteria, "when actual maximum temperature reaches 45 degrees Celsius or more for two consecutive days, then on the second day, a heat wave is declared over the station".

Partly cloudy skies and heatwave conditions at isolated places have been forecasted for Monday. The weather office has also predicted strong surface winds reaching speeds of 25-35 kilometres per hour during the day.

Officials said a fresh western disturbance could bring relief from the hot weather conditions from May 24 with light rain and cloudy weather expected for three to four days.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 23.2 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature at 40.4 degrees.