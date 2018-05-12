Haryana Lawyer Arrested At Delhi Airport With "Fake Ticket" The man used a "cancelled" ticket to enter the terminal area to see off his mother, who was travelling to San Francisco.

A Haryana-based lawyer was apprehended at the Delhi airport for allegedly using a "fake ticket" to enter the terminal building, officials said Saturday.



H K Panwar, an advocate working at the district court in Bhiwani, was intercepted by the Central Industrial Security Force personnel Friday as he was about to leave the Terminal-3 building of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, they said.



He was stopped and questioned as exiting the departure terminal area is not usually permitted for passengers, the officials said.



The advocate told the security personnel that he used a "cancelled" ticket to enter the terminal area to see off his mother, who was travelling to San Francisco, they added.



The man was subsequently handed over to the police as his ticket was a fake travel document and he was booked on charges of trespassing and others, the officials said.



