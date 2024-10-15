Delhi Man Buys iPhone After Selling 'Fake' Diljit Concert Tickets, Arrested

Diljit Dosanjh's concert will be held on October 26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

A B.Tech dropout has been arrested for allegedly duping several people of lakhs of rupees by selling fake tickets for the upcoming Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.

After selling the tickets, Kaushik Raj (29) bought an iPhone worth Rs 1.35 lakh and one Apple watch amounting to Rs 50,000 from the defrauded money. He also travelled to Bengaluru, Goa and Mumbai and spent the amount in clubs and hotels, police said.

Sharing details of the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said that they received a complaint from a resident of Neb Sarai that Raj had sold him 69 fake tickets for the Diljit Dosanjh concert to be held on October 26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

"Soon after receiving the complaint, an FIR was lodged and further investigation was taken up. The complainant told police that he was searching for tickets when his Chandigarh-based friend provided the contact number of the Kaushik Raj," said the DCP.

The complainant contacted Raj for the tickets. He first sold him five tickets for the event and sent them through e-mail. The complainant then decided to purchase more tickets for his friends and family. Till September 11, the complainant had purchased 69 tickets of the concert in different categories, amounting to Rs 4.76 lakh, DCP said.

He called the helpline number to verify the tickets and found them to be fake. He then approached the police, the DCP added.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered. During the investigation, the police found that Raj had cheated a man in Delhi and two others in Chandigarh and West Bengal. He sold them fake tickets for Diljit Dosanjh's concert. After receiving the money, Raj switched off his mobile phone and fled from Delhi, he said. "He then travelled to Bengaluru, Goa and Mumbai, staying at various hotels. Raj spent the cheated money at clubs during his stay in these cities and purchased an iPhone and Apple watch," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said in a statement.

"The police team analysed bank transactions of the accused in which the entire cheated amount was transferred. During analysis of the statement of the bank account, it was found that amount of Rs 4.61 lakh in 16 transactions was transferred to the bank account and the same was utilised by the account holder," Chauhan said.

Raj's location was initially zeroed down in Bangalore, and a team was immediately dispatched. However, he was later arrested from Nizamuddin Railway Station.

"He confessed to his crime. From his possession, one mobile phone used in the commission of crime, one iPhone worth Rs 1.35 lakh and one Apple watch amounting to Rs 50,000 all purchased with defrauded money, were recovered. Five different debit cards were also recovered," DCP said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he said.

Another police officer privy to the investigation said that he used to edit concert tickets and sell them.

The officer said that Kaushik Raj is a native of Muzaffarpur in Bihar. He was residing in Uttam Nagar. He dropped out of college in the second year of Bachelors of Technology and began working as a freelancer in event management.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)