Diljit Dosanjh Gets Khalistani Threat Over Australia Concert. It Has A Big B Connection

US-based Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's Sikh For Justice (SFJ) has called for a shutdown of singer Diljit Dosanjh's show in Australia on November 1.

In a statement, the SFJ said Dosanjh "insulted every victim, every widow, and every orphan of 1984 Sikh Genocide" by touching the feet of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The outfit alleged Bachchan on October 31, 1984 had "publicly incited Hindustani mobs with the genocidal slogan 'Khoon Ka Badla Khoon' - 'Blood for Blood' - a call that unleashed death squads that committed genocidal violence in which more than 30,000 Sikh men, women, and children were killed across India."

"By touching feet of Bachchan the man whose words orchestrated Genocide, Diljit Dosanjh has insulted every victim, every widow, and every orphan of 1984 Sikh Genocide," Pannun said.

Incidentally, the Akal Takht Sahib has declared November 1 as "Sikh Genocide Remembrance Day."

SFJ is a banned organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for its anti-national activities which, according to the home ministry, are prejudicial to the internal security and integrity of the country. The SFJ continues to be involved in anti-national and subversive activities in Punjab and elsewhere and intended to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, the ministry said earlier.

According to the Centre, SFJ maintains close ties with militant outfits and activists, actively encouraging and aiding secessionist activities, including attempts to destabilize the democratically elected government of India.

The National Investigation Agency has registered and is probing several cases against Mr Pannun. The SFJ founder has over 100 cases against him, all of which are either being probed by NIA or the states where they have been registered.