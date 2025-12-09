<i>KBC 17</i>: Bride-To-Be Asks For Amitabh Bachchan's Help To Choose Her Wedding Lehenga

Kaun Banega Crorepati, season after season, has remained one of India's most loved quiz shows. The Amitabh Bachchan-hosted game show continues to bring together contestants from different corners of the country, each with their own stories, dreams and little moments that make every episode fun to watch.

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, contestant Krishna Joshi from Gujarat took over the hot seat. During their chat, Amitabh Bachchan found out that she is getting married soon. Curious, he asked, “Biaah kab hone wala hai aapka? (When are you getting married?)”

Krishna happily responded, “Sir, abhi February 22nd ko ji hamari shaadi hai aur mera lehenga abhi decide karna baaki hai. Agar aap kuch help karein to… (Sir, our wedding is on February 22, but I still have to decide my lehenga. If you could help…)”

The participant's request left Big B a little puzzled as he replied, “Mai aapki help karu ki aapko kya pehnna hai? (You want me to help you decide what you should wear?)” But Krishna did not stop there. She added another request, saying, “Aur sir dusra shaadi ka menu bhi abhi decide karna hai. (And sir, we also have to decide the wedding menu.)”

This unexpected exchange made the entire audience burst into laughter.

Talking about Krishna Joshi's game, she answered 11 questions correctly. The contestant quit the game on the 12th question.

The question, she could not answer, was: “Which legendary Hollywood filmmaker is the executive producer of Neeraj Ghaywan's 2025 film Homebound?”

The options were: A. Steven Spielberg, B. Christopher Nolan, C. Francis Ford Coppola and D. Martin Scorsese.

Krishna quit the game at the ₹12.5 lakh question and went home with ₹7.50 lakh. The correct answer to the 12th question is option D: Martin Scorsese.

Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, featured Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles. The film narrates the story of two childhood friends who grow up wanting to join the police force. But as they get closer to making that dream real, everyday challenges start messing with their bond.

Coming back to KBC 17, the show airs on Sony Entertainment Television and streams on Sony LIV.