<i>KBC 17</i>: How Deepti Sharma Started Playing Cricket Because Of Her Brother And Never Looked Back

The Indian Women's Cricket Team is all set to bring their A-game to the popular quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. Led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, the team – including players like Harleen Kaur Deol, Richa Ghosh, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana and head coach Amol Muzumdar – will be testing their wit and knowledge opposite host Amitabh Bachchan.

The latest promo shared by the makers featured Amitabh Bachchan introducing cricketer Deepti Sharma. He highlighted her recent world record, noting how she became the first-ever cricketer to take over 20 wickets and score more than 200 runs in a single Women's World Cup edition. She was also honoured with the Player of the Tournament award for her outstanding contribution.

When asked how her cricket journey began, she said, "I come from a cricket background as my brother used to play cricket professionally. I started playing cricket because of him, and one ball throw changed my entire life journey."

She recalled, "One day, I just went with my brother to see how he plays. I was sitting on the stairs when a ball came rolling towards me. I threw it from a distance of 40-50 meters, and it directly hit the stumps. My brother saw it and became very happy. The onlookers around us also said that this girl should play cricket. From that day onwards, I never looked back and started playing cricket."

Last month, Team India emerged victorious against South Africa at the 2025 T20 World Cup, held at the DY Patil Stadium in Nerul, Navi Mumbai. In the finals, the team put up an impressive total of 298 for 7 and secured a convincing win by a margin of 52 runs.

Meanwhile, Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 continues to entertain audiences on Sony Entertainment Television, airing from Monday to Friday at 9 PM. Fans can also catch the episodes on the Sony LIV streaming platform.