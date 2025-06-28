Unemployed Man Poses As Ticket Checker To Marry Lover, Scams Passengers

Varanasi Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested a man for allegedly posing as a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) and duping passengers by selling fake tickets, officials said.

Adarsh Jaiswal, a resident of Atraila in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, was arrested by the GRP and Railway Police Force on the basis of several complaints of fraud against him. A fake East Central Railway identity card and a TTE apron were recovered from him.

According to officials, Jaiswal, during the course of investigation, said he decided to pose as a TTE to marry his girlfriend. The accused is a B.Tech graduate but unemployed.

"He loved a woman and wanted to marry her but his parents refused to get him married till he secured a job. That is why he resorted to such an act," Varanasi GRP Inspector Rajaul Nagar said.

Mr Nagar said Jaiswal made the fake ID card at a cyber cafe in his village in March. He also produced fake train tickets and sold them to passengers.

Citing instances of fraud, the GRP Inspector said Jaiswal once sold a fake ticket (B-3) for the Janta Express - from Varanasi to Laksar - to one Jyoti Kiran and Gungun. When Jyoti reached the station the following day, she found coach M-2 but not B-3. Her brother then complained to the railway staff.

In a similar way, Jaiswal once booked an e-ticket to Mumbai for one Dinesh Yadav. However, the passenger found some discrepancy in the train status and turned suspicious. The two also argued over money, Mr Nagar said.

"He used to make fake tickets and mislead the people. A case has been registered against the accused and a probe is underway," he said.

