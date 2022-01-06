Green Corridor For Transporting Heart In Delhi, 12 Km Covered In 11 Minutes

Delhi green corridor: The heart was brought for a patient admitted in AIIMS Delhi. (Representational)

The Delhi Police created a green corridor on Thursday for the transportation of a live heart from Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, officials said. The heart was brought by air from Chandigarh for a patient admitted in AIIMS Delhi.

A distance of about 12 km from Terminal 1 to AIIMS was covered within 11 minutes for transportation of the heart, the officials said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vivek Kishore said on Thursday at 10 am, a call was received from professor Aarti Vij, head of the institute's Organ Retrieval and Banking Organisation (ORBO) for creating a green corridor to facilitate the transportation of live heart from Terminal-1 of IGI Airport to AIIMS.

"Despite the engagement of the traffic staff in connection with the VVIP route and traffic regulations, a green corridor was provided to the ambulance from IGI Airport, to AIIMS and the live heart was transported successfully," he said.

