Watch: How Delhi Cops Sent Heart From One Hospital To Another In 4 Minutes

The Delhi Traffic Police created a green corridor to transport the heart in record time.

A live heart was transported from All India Institute of Medical Sciences or AIIMS to a top private hospital in a span of just a little over four minutes, Delhi Police said today. The Delhi Traffic Police created a green corridor to transport the heart in record time.

The heart was to be transported from AIIMS to Fortis Hospital in New Friends Colony, a distance of 5.5 km, the police said. The heart reached Fortis within 4.25 minutes, they claimed.

For a quick passage, the traffic police escorted the ambulance and cleared the way. A video of the ambulance moving through the green corridor was shared on Twitter by the traffic police.

"Doing it from the heart, doing it for the heart," the tweet read.

Doing it from the heart, doing it for the heart!#DelhiTrafficPolice created the green corridor to facilitate transportation of heart from @aiims_newdelhi to Fortis Hospital, New Friends Colony. The distance was covered within 4.25 minutes.#DelhiPoliceCarespic.twitter.com/GDyMZ8khn6 — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 31, 2022

It usually takes somewhere between 13 to 15 minutes to cover this distance.

The heart harvested from a 55-year-old woman at AIIMS was for a 19-year-old man, undergoing a heart transplant surgery.

The man had a heart problem for the last 1.5 years. His condition reached a critical condition and was on medicines since then, doctors said.