Delhi Man, 30, Gets New Lease Of Life As Liver Reaches Him Through Green Corridor

A 28-km green corridor in the national capital was created from Shalimar Bagh to Saket to transport a liver to save the life of a 30-year-old man battling liver cirrhosis, a private hospital here said on Monday.

The family of a 76-year-old road accident victim, who succumbed to a brain haemorrhage, decided to donate his liver, resulting in a life-saving transplant for the liver cirrhosis patient, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, said in the statement.

The elderly victim died on May 3 and a green corridor set up to transport his liver reached Max Hospital, Saket, in 44 minutes, according to the statement.

"On May 3, the victim was rushed to Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh following a severe head injury sustained in a road accident. Despite immediate medical attention and emergency surgery to alleviate a rapidly enlarging clot in the brain, the patient's condition deteriorated, ultimately leading to his passing," said Sonal Gupta, director and head of department, neurosurgery, at the hospital.

However, the family consented to donate the deceased's liver, which led to the creation of a green corridor spanning 28.4 km from Fortis, Shalimar Bagh to Max Hospital, Saket, enabling the timely transport of the vital organ, Gupta said in the statement.

The green corridor system is used to expedite organ transplants and save lives. In this system, the traffic department collaborates to transport a vital organ in less than 60-70 per cent of the time that is usually taken to go from a particular place to another.

Deepak Narang, facility director at the Fortis Hospital expressed gratitude to the donor's family and emphasised the importance of organ donation, according to the statement.

He expressed hope that this act of kindness would inspire others to register for organ donation and save lives.

