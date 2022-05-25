Gangster Arrested After Exchange Of Fire In Delhi

Delhi: The arrested gangster and his associates used to execute killings, police said. (Representational)

A member of the Jitender Gogi-Deepak Boxer gang was arrested after a brief exchange of fire here during a joint operation conducted by the police forces of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, officials said.

Sandeep alias Bassi was arrested from outer Delhi's Narela Industrial Area, they said, adding that he sustained a bullet injury in his leg during the encounter.

The police said after Jitender Gogi was killed during a shootout inside a Rohini court last year, Deepak Boxer became the leader of the gang.

Sandeep and his associates used to commit crimes and execute killings in Delhi on the directions of Boxer, they said.

Sandeep was wanted in six cases, including that of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, vehicle jacking, assault and firing on police in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Uttarakhand, police said.

During the encounter, five rounds were fired from both sides -- three by the accused and two by the police team in self-defense, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh said in a joint operation with UP's Special Task Force (Meerut), Sandeep, a member of the Deepak Boxer-Gogi gang was apprehended after a brief exchange of fire.

"One semi-automatic pistol of .30 with three live cartridges were recovered from him along with a stolen motorcycle," he said. The team of Delhi Police Special Cell was tracking the movements of gangster Sandeep for a fortnight, he said.

The arrest came after a tip-off was received that the accused would be coming to meet one of his associates in the Narela Industrial Area on Wednesday, he added.

After seeing him coming, Sandeep was signalled to stop by the police but he fired three rounds towards the team, police said.

"In self defense, when police opened fired, it hit Sandeep in his right leg. He was immediately rushed to Raja Harish Chander hospital for treatment. Later, he was shifted to the Safdarjung hospital," the senior police officer said.

Sandeep was previously arrested in connection with four other cases, including murder and three other crimes in Delhi, he said.

