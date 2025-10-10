Delhi's Big Eco-Tourism Push With Nature Walks And 'Purple Bus' Tours

The Delhi government is preparing to launch a series of eco-tourism initiatives - from weekly nature walks and wildlife awareness drives to a new "Purple Bus" circuit connecting popular and lesser-known heritage sites in the national capital.

The plan aligns with the government's budget announcement earlier this year, which outlined a new "Capital Circuit" connecting the War Memorial, Kartavya Path, Prime Minister's Museum, and the new Parliament complex.

With Delhi's biodiversity parks, Yamuna floodplains, and Aravalli stretches waiting to be rediscovered, officials say the eco-tourism initiatives could offer a fresh perspective on the national capital that's not just about monuments but also about its living landscapes.

'Delhi's Story Isn't Only In Its Stone'

Addressing the first day of the two-day-long Global Wildlife Fair 2025, Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Sharma said on Friday that his government's goal is to establish the national capital as an eco-tourism hub within the next three years.

"Delhi is home to a rich biodiversity, including numerous species of birds and mammals. It also has ecological sites like biodiversity parks, the Yamuna riverbank, and The Ridge," Tourism Minister Mishra said.

"Unfortunately, over the past two to three decades, these aspects of biodiversity and tourism have been entirely neglected. Tourism in Delhi has largely been confined to iconic landmarks like the Red Fort and Qutub Minar. We are working to promote unexplored areas," Mishra added.

He also pointed out that Delhi's story is not only in its stone but is also in its soil, its birds, and its rivers.

A Look At The Eco-Tourism Push

According to officials, the tourism department is finalising venues for the weekly nature walks and biodiversity programmes. Sites under consideration include the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, Aravali Biodiversity Park, and Butterfly Park, among others.

Officials said that the idea is to reconnect both residents and tourists with Delhi's ecological heritage, a contrast to the national capital's usual monument-driven itineraries.

The Purple Buses will ferry visitors to some of Delhi's emerging attractions, including the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, Bharat Mandapam, National War Memorial, and the Parliament complex.

Each bus will feature Delhi's landmarks on its exterior, from the Signature Bridge to the Bharat Mandapam, and will have an onboard guide to explain the cultural and historical significance of the stops.

The fare has been proposed at ₹500 for adults and ₹300 for children aged 6-12, with nine-metre electric DTC buses to be deployed for the service.

