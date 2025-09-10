Delhi To Microchip 1 Million Stray Dogs, Draft Rabies Action Plan

Days after the Supreme Court's ruling on stray dog management, Delhi's Animal Welfare Board held a crucial meeting on Wednesday, announcing plans to microchip one million street dogs, regulate pet shops, and launch a rabies action plan.

Development Minister Kapil Mishra, who chaired the meeting, said the measures aim to balance public safety with animal welfare.

"Delhi will soon have a dog census and monitoring system so that we can work with accurate data. Microchipping will strengthen rabies control and help manage the stray population," Mr Mishra said.

Rabies Control in Focus

With World Rabies Day later this month, officials said the government will introduce a Delhi State Action Plan against rabies. The plan will include digitised vaccination records, district-level monitoring committees, and targeted steps to prevent dog-bite incidents.

The move comes at a time when concerns around stray dogs have gained national attention. NDTV's recent campaign, India's Dog Dilemma, highlighted rising conflicts between humans and strays, sparking debate over solutions ranging from vaccination drives to stricter population management.

Pet Shops To Face Stricter Rules

Another key decision that was taken by the Board is that all pet shops in Delhi must register. A monitoring committee will be created to enforce compliance and oversee operations.

"All pet shops will need to be registered, and strict monitoring will follow," Mr Mishra said, adding that local committees in each district will ensure rules are implemented at the ground level.

Committees, Funds, and Awareness

The meeting also cleared proposals on funding and governance. These include transferring resources from the Delhi Advisory Board for Animal Welfare, creating standing and sub-committees, and hiring staff.

Awareness will form another pillar of the plan. The Education Department will run school-level campaigns on animal care, while an Animal Market Monitoring Committee will be formed to keep a closer watch on market practices.

Mr Mishra said that the government would provide funds as needed to support the initiatives.

Officials have now been directed to prepare a detailed advisory covering rabies control, microchipping, pet shop registration, and awareness campaigns. Social media is also expected to play a bigger role in the awareness campaign.